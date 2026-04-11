WEST HOLLYWOOD—Around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Sheriff Station arrived at a building in the 1000 block of North Vista Street in response to a report of an assault conducted with a deadly weapon.

According to the report issued by myNewsLA.com, after arriving on the scene, deputies learned that a person had been shot while out on the balcony. Deputies took the victim to a hospital for medical attention.

The victim’s name has not been released by authorities or their current condition. The LASD West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station is still investigating the case.