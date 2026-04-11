PACIFIC PALISADES—On Wednesday, April 8, Jasveen Sangha, 42, who is known as the Ketamine Queen who sold the ketamine that led to an overdose by the late actor Matthew Perry was sentenced by United States District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett. Sangha lives in North Hollywood and holds dual citizenship in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Per the press release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, Sangha was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty in September 2025. She pleaded guilty to three counts of distribution of ketamine. She also pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury. She also pleaded guilty to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises.

Jasveen Sangha, along with Erik Fleming sold ketamine to Kenneth Iwamasa, who was the personal assistant of the late actor Matthew Perry, who starred in the sitcom “Friends,” the remake of “The Odd Couple” and films like, “The Ron Clark Story,” and “The Whole Nine Yards” and its sequel, and who was injected 51 times with ketamine.

Sangha was sentenced not just for supplying the ketamine that caused Perry to overdose but for her long-term drug dealing. This included selling four vials of ketamine to Cody McLaury in 2019. McLaury died later that day as a result of a drug overdose. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, Sagnha also used her home in North Hollywood as a place from which she not only sold drugs such as methamphetamine and ketamine, but she also used her home as the place from which the drugs were packaged and shipped, which she started years ago.

Jasveen Sangha was not the only person to be sentenced for the death of Matthew Perry. Two other defendants were also sentenced which included Salvador Plasencia, who lives in Santa Monica and who also supplied drugs to Matthew Perry, and Mark Chavez, who lives in San Diego, and who operated the drug clinic that Plasencia brought drugs to give to Perry.

Plasencia pleaded guilty in July 2025 to four counts of distributing ketamine and is currently serving 30 months in prison. He also lost his license to practice medicine in California back in September of 2025.

Chavez pleaded guilty in October 2024. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine. His sentence includes serving three years of probation. It also includes performing 300 hours of community service and doing 8 months of home detention.

In August 2024, both Erik Fleming and Kenneth Iwamasa pleaded guilty to federal narcotics charges. They will be sentenced for their role in the death of Matthew Perry.

The case is being prosecuted by two different prosecutors which includes Assistant U.S. Attorney Haoxiaohan H. Cai, who works in the Major Frauds Section, and Ian V. Yanniello of the National Security Division.

Canyon News reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California for comment on the sentencing of Jasveen Sangha and the sentencing of Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez but did not receive any comment on the case.