SANTA MONICA—On April 12, commentator, YouTuber, and TikTok creator, Michael McWhorter, known as @Tizzyent, requests the public’s assistance identifying a woman who attacked a young woman on the e-train in Santa Monica. The entire clip can be seen below:



https://youtube.com/shorts/LsbypIMBchs?si=KVaPB8h2S5jmBWHb

The victim reported that she was sitting alone by the window when an unknown woman hit another woman in the head, knocking her unconscious. The victim begged bystanders to come to her aid. The victim noted she never seen the attacker before.



“The victim said she stared at me with so much hate, as if she wanted to kill me,” she said. The victim was still coming forward when the victim swore at her. The perpetrator turned and walked away.



The victim did say that some people stayed with her until the police arrived.



@Tizzyent asks that anyone who recognizes the attacker contact the Santa Monica Police Department.



Canyon News reached out to SMPD for comment about the incident but didn’t hear back in time for print.