MALIBU—On May 26 around 1 a.m., deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Malibu/Lost Hills Station were patrolling the region on PCH when they heard loud exhaust and revving engines near Cross Creek. Deputies witnessed two exotic sports cars racing westbound on PCH and speeds reaching approximately 100 MPH.

Sgt. Chris Soderlund, the city’s liaison to the Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station, gave an update to the Malibu City Council at the May 26, during the city council meeting on recent enforcement efforts targeting reckless driving and street racing on Pacific Coast Highway.

Deputies coordinated a traffic stop near Corral Canyon Road, resulting in both drivers being arrested for racing and reckless driving. Both vehicles were impounded for 30 days.

The city of Malibu thanked Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff’s Deputies for their constant work keeping PCH and Malibu’s roads and canyons safe for residents, pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists — whether they’re visiting the beach, taking their kids to school.

“PCH is not a racetrack. Reckless driving and street racing will not be tolerated in Malibu,” the city of Malibu stated.

The city of Malibu and the Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriffs Station are rolling out the annual Summer Beach Team, bringing additional patrols to keep our beaches and roads safe for the summer.

Each year from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day, the city-funded Beach Team deploys special teams of Deputies on quads and trucks that patrol on the beaches, focusing on eliminating alcohol consumption on our beaches, which significantly reduces the number of assaults, rescues made by Lifeguards, as well as DUIs and injury accidents on PCH and canyon roads.