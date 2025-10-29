SANTA MONICA—As the number of Americans living with Alzheimer’s and dementia continues to climb, one Santa Monica center is offering something families desperately need: support, connection, and compassion.

A New Kind of Day Program Comes to Santa Monica

Elder-Well® Adult Day Program recently opened its doors on Wilshire Boulevard, bringing a warm, home-like environment to older adults in the Westside community. The center offers full- and half-day programs filled with meaningful engagement, social connection, and wellness support — all designed to help participants live each day with purpose and joy.

But Elder-Well is more than just a day program. It’s a lifeline for caregivers, too. For the sons, daughters, and spouses balancing the demands of caring for an aging loved one, Elder-Well provides trusted daytime care and the precious gift of time — to work, rest, or simply breathe.

Inspired by Personal Experience

Elder-Well Santa Monica is led by Mary Anne Roberto, a Certified Dementia Specialist who cared for her own mother through Alzheimer’s. “You don’t know what you’re in for until you’re living it,” Roberto shares. “Families often feel lost, exhausted, and alone. Elder-Well was created to change that — to be a place where caregivers feel supported and their loved ones feel seen and valued.”

After discovering the nationally recognized Elder-Well® model, Roberto knew she wanted to bring it to Southern California. She is now the first Elder-Well franchisee in the state, and she opened the Santa Monica location in honor of her mother.

Connection, Creativity, and Care

Each day at Elder-Well is carefully designed around the belief that older adults thrive when they stay connected — socially, emotionally, and cognitively. Participants enjoy creative arts, music, games, movement, and sensory experiences tailored to their interests and abilities.

One of the center’s most popular programs, “Wellness Wednesdays,” is held in partnership with the Beauty Bus Foundation and The Memory Connection. Participants enjoy complimentary pampering services such as haircuts, mini-manicures, and facials — creating moments of confidence, joy, and human connection that truly brighten the week.

“We’ve seen incredible transformations,” Roberto says. “Someone who arrives quiet and withdrawn in the morning leaves smiling and engaged. That’s what Elder-Well is all about — restoring dignity and connection.”

A Support System for the Sandwich Generation

Elder-Well’s impact reaches beyond its participants. The center is designed to support the growing “sandwich generation” — adults who are simultaneously raising children and caring for aging parents. Flexible schedules and affordable options help families find balance, while knowing their loved one is safe, stimulated, and cared for.

Elder-Well Santa Monica also collaborates with local nonprofits, healthcare professionals, and city partners to ensure older adults and caregivers have access to resources for respite, transportation, and ongoing community engagement.

A Mission Aligned with Alzheimer’s Awareness

With November recognized as National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, Elder-Well is amplifying its commitment to education, advocacy, and support. The center will participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sunday, November 2, alongside local families and community members.

“This month reminds us how important it is to come together,” Roberto says. “There’s strength in community — and hope in every step we take together.”

A Welcoming Home for the Community

Elder-Well Santa Monica invites older adults who may be experiencing memory changes, social isolation, or simply seeking a meaningful place to spend their day. Whether it’s enjoying a home-cooked lunch, painting a canvas, or laughing with new friends, participants find belonging and purpose at Elder-Well.

“Elder-Well was built from love and lived experience,” says Roberto. “We’ve walked this journey ourselves, and we’re here to walk it with others.”

For more information, to schedule a visit, or to participate in Wellness Wednesdays, contact:

Elder-Well Santa Monica

1529 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA

310-310-8313

www.elderwelladultday.com