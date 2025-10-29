SANTA MONICA—On October 27, the Communication Specialist for the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD), Diana Bouchaaya, announced the acceptance of 10 SMMUSD students into the 2025 Southern California Vocal Association (SCVA) Regional Honor Choir.



The SMMUSD congratulates the following students receiving this prestigious honor; Ansel Brodkin, Alex Chaiet, Anna Cervantes, Karin Cervantes, Ava Collins-Cona, Curtis DiMundo, Zoey Jaffa, Mina Lotan, Harper McCallum, and Milo Smith.



According to the SMMUSD press release, this select-group of students will represent the Santa Monica High School (SAMOHI) at the University of Redlands, November 6-8 with 270 other extraordinary student vocalists from across Southern California for three days of rigorous rehearsals that will culminate in a public concert.



The full text of the press release including ticket information may be found below.

SMMUSD Choir