Fall foliage is underappreciated here. It is not naturally prominent enough to suggest that it should be otherwise. Most native vegetation is evergreen. Most that is deciduous turns simple hues of yellow, without much orange or red. Some just gets shabby and brown as it defoliates with minor chill. Native vegetation does not represent total potential, though.

Contrary to common beliefs, local weather is not too mild for fall foliage to develop color. Only a few locally rare deciduous species need cooler weather for such color. Only a few deciduous species prematurely shed too much to develop their color for fall. Colorful fall foliage really could be more prominent within gardens than it is. It merely is not a priority.

Many home gardens here are within suburban or urban situations. Evergreen vegetation is therefore useful for privacy or to obscure undesirable views. Winter weather is not cold enough for evergreen shade to make it significantly colder. Some believe that deciduous vegetation is messier than evergreen vegetation. Some find it less appealing while bare.

Evergreen foliage is as overrated as deciduous fall foliage is underrated.

Actually, evergreen foliage is generally more persistently messy than deciduous foliage. Although it sheds less abundantly, it does so more continuously through longer seasons. Some never stops shedding. Ultimately, the quantity of its detritus is at least comparable to that of deciduous foliage. Deciduous foliage sheds more profusely, but does so briefly.

Efficient shedding could be an incentive for deciduous vegetation. Sunnier conditions for winter could be another, whether or not it adds a bit of warmth. The color of fall foliage is obviously worthy of consideration also. Some types are more colorful than others. Some are more reliable than others. Ultimately, there is quite a bit of fall foliage to choose from.

Sweetgum, pistache and flowering pear develop the most exquisitely colorful fall foliage. Their color ranges from bright yellow, through orange, to deep red. Sweetgum is messier than the others, but only because it retains its fall foliage longer. Crape myrtle is smaller, but comparably colorful. Ginkgo is quite reliable for exceptionally brilliant yellow foliage, early in fall.

Highlight: Vine Maple

Japanese maples became so popular for their novelty that they are no longer novel. The diversity of their many cultivars is their primary appeal now. Vine maple, Acer circinatum, lacks such diversity, but is actually more novel. It is native from Mendocino County to the southwestern corner of British Columbia. Yet, it is very rarely available at nurseries here.

Vine maple has not been in cultivation for nearly as long as Japanese maple has. This is why its diversity is limited to not much more than a dozen cultivars. Its cultivars are even rarer than the simple species. Only a few ever become available, and almost exclusively by online purchase. Consequently, with very few exceptions, they are initially very small.

Vine maple grows somewhat like Japanese maple, typically with a few sculptural trunks. With regular pruning, it can stay as short as ten feet. It rarely grows more than twenty feet tall. The lobes of its palmate leaves are wider than those of Japanese maple. Leaves are only about three inches long and wide. Foliage develops bright orange color for autumn.

