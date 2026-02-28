HOLLYWOOD—This I thought was a fantastic storyline, one that would totally shake the world of fashion on the CBS soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful.” Per usual the soap opera, always fumbles the ball and it just makes no sense. John McCook is an icon as Eric Forrester. He is one of the original players still kicking on the soap opera after it debuted back in 1987, which ill mark 40 years in 2027. Him and Katherine Kelly-Lang are the only two original staples still on the series to this day.

As of late, the character of Eric Forrester has taken a backseat and not been a focal point. Well, that changed when Ridge, Brooke and so many others at Forrester Creations decided to push out the guy who started the fashion house that gave ALL OF THEM JOBS and NOTORIETY. I would be pissed if I was Eric as well. So imagine the surprise, when Katie Logan decided to spread her own wings and start her own fashion house, amply titled Logan, which is beyond catchy as hell. That is the thing about fashion; anyone can do it, but you need a name that is catchy, and Logan just strikes the right cord for me.

With Eric dealing with no longer being at the helm of the company he started, he was itching to get back to his fashion roots and offered his services to Katie and Bill for their new company. The problem is that Eric was secretly working behind the scenes for Katie and Bill without his family knowing. I loved this idea because it was a dagger to Ridge and Brooke. Brooke being in uproar that her sister was leaving the company and starting her own thing, using her family name had me annoyed. Brooke you don’t own the Logan name. Katie is a Logan as well, and if she chooses to utilize that name, she has that right to do so.

These sisters go back and forth, and if we’re being honest, Katie has every right to never trust or want to deal with Brooke every again. She slept with her current flame, not once, but twice, and during those trysts she got pregnant. Brooke is no saint, and she has burned Katie more times than Katie has ever burnt her sister. It is February Sweeps, so it was only a matter of time before the secret of Eric working for Katie and Bill coming to light and it did so in glorious fashion that left Brooke and Ridge in uproar.

Ridge if you cared so much about your father, you would have never booted him. Eric suffered a medical crisis in the midst of the reveal and no a war is about to erupt between Bill & Katie vs. Brooke & Ridge, and guess what: I want to see it! We haven’t seen wicked Dollar Bill in quite some time, but its about to explode and it would be nice to see Forrester take a hit. That was the fun of Spectra Fashions back in the day, Forrester had a rival to deal with and that hasn’t been the case in years.

I mean Bill could probably poach some of the best designers in the world, and this would be the perfect time to bring back Sally Spectra to help make Logan a name that people don’t forget. Considering Eric has already made it clear he wants to be working back at Forrester Creations with his family, I’m sure that is going to happen, but I just gave the writers an idea for something interesting to say the least.

Also I just have to point this out because this feels like one of the dumbest storylines that I can think of. What in the hell is unfolding with Will and Electra and why is Ivy intervening? Ivy is up to no good trying to focus Electra on RJ! Like aren’t they family, that is just crazy to say the least.

Will possibly cheating on Electra with the school teacher/mentor, makes no sense when we just had that whole fiasco with Luna. Yeah, this is a storyline that needs to be placed immediately on the backburner because I have no interest whatsoever. “The Bold and the Beautiful” each time you have something great going you fumble it.