Kern County, CA – On the morning of Sunday, April 13, 2026, a single-vehicle collision resulted in the death of a man in McKittrick, according to KGET.

The California Highway Patrol reports that the accident took place on Highway 33 south of Addie Avenue.

Authorities said the man was driving a Toyota Tacoma northbound on Highway 33 when he lost control of the vehicle and departed the west roadway edge. The Tacoma overturned multiple times before coming to rest in a field west of the highway. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional details regarding the identity of the deceased or the circumstances leading to the loss of control had been released at the time of reporting. The investigation remains ongoing.

Single-Vehicle Collisions

In some cases, investigations may reveal that even in a single-vehicle accident, nearby drivers or unsafe road features share some responsibility. California’s comparative negligence rule means that, even if those injured in accidents are found partially at fault, they may still be eligible to receive partial compensation for damages through a wrongful death claim.

For more information on wrongful death claims, visit MaisonLaw.com.