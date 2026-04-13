CASTRO VALLEY—On Sunday, April 12, State Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA-14th District) suspended his gubernatorial campaign following recent allegations of sexual misconduct. Swalwell’s congressional seat is reportedly also in jeopardy. Democrat and Republican members of the House of Representatives have called for his expulsion.



In an interview with CNN’s Chief Political Correspondent, Dana Bash, Rep. Eugene Vindman (D-VA) Bash asked Vindman if Swalwell should resign.

“We need to be crystal clear on this. The accusations are absolutely heinous and his admissions betraying family are deplorable. He needs to drop out of the race…. We should not tolerate this behavior, and Rep. Swalwell needs to go.”



California Democrat Senators Adam Schiff, Ruben Gallego, Alex Padilla, withdrew their endorsements of Swalwell. California State Representatives Ted Lieu, Jimmy Gomez, Doris Matsui, Mike Thompson, Adam Gray, Jared Huffman, Ro Khanna, Sam Liccardo. Democrats from other states such as Reps. Teresa Legar Fernandez (D-NM), and Pramila Jayapal (D-WA). California Labor Unions and Teacher’s Unions also withdrew their support.



“This is not a partisan issue. This cuts across party line. And it is depravity of the way that women have been treated,” Jayapal stated.



It takes a two-thirds majority vote to have a fellow congressional member expelled.



While at a backyard rally in Richmond Virginia, House Minority Leader, Hakeem Jeffries was asked about the matter. Jeffries indicated that Swalwell’s indiscretions would be addressed early next week when the House reconvenes.



Swalwell posted the suspension of his campaign with an apology on his X social media page.



“I am suspending my campaign for Governor. To my family, staff, friends, and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgement I’ve made in my past.



I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made, but that’s my fight, not a campaign’s.”



Rep. Swalwell’s suspension of his campaign following sexual assault accusations made by a former staffer of Swalwell reported on by both the San Francisco Chronicle and CNN. Swalwell’s staffer alleges the California Rep. had relations with her after a night of drinking when she was unable to consent. The alleged attack happened in a hotel room in 2024.



“I was pushing him off of me, saying no,” the victims stated. “He didn’t stop.”



The alleged victim also indicated that there were unsolicited nude photos sent by Swalwell while he was an elected official. She is not the only person who has made claims against Swalwell. There were at least three other women who have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct by Swalwell.



Manhattan, NY, District Attorney, Alvin Bragg opened an investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Eric Swalwell. DA Bragg publicly encouraged anyone who may be a survivor or has prior knowledge of the abuses are encouraged to call the Special Victims Division at 212-335-9373.







