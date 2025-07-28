WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood is asking for feedback as it pertains to the Fountain Avenue Streetscape. There will be a Project Community Meeting on Tuesday, August 19 at the Plummer Park Community Center (Rooms 5 & 6).

During the meeting discussions will be held pertaining to the Fountain Avenue Streetscape Project, a transformative effort to improve safety, walkability, and livability along one of WeHo’s key corridors. Improvements include widening sidewalks and installing protected bike lanes.

Fountain Avenue was originally designed to be a local street. In the 1960s, this was a pedestrian-oriented, tree-lined street that was as narrow as 40 feet in some segments.

A feasibility study was completed in 2022 to envision a future for Fountain Avenue. Over 1,400 people responded to the community survey – 60 percent of respondents chose a protected bike lane and widened sidewalks as their preferred vision.

The meeting will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The project will be supported by the “California Climate Investments” program.

The project will be implemented in two phases, allowing West Hollywood to implement safety improvements quickly while seeking funding for the long-term vision. Phase 1 will implement a protected bike lane. Phase 2 will implement the sidewalk widening and landscape improvements.

For more information visit: go.weho.org/fountain.