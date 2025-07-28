SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica posted on its Facebook page that there will be a Community Recycling Event on Saturday, August 2.

The event will be held at the City Yard Parking Lot located at 2500 Michigan Ave.

Santa Monica, CA 90404. It will transpire from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and it’s for Santa Monica residents only.

Individuals should bring their used mattresses, box springs, electronic waste, and up to five boxes of paper for shredding. Shredding will happen on-site, and the paper will be recycled.

Tips for a successful event:

-Please remain in your car unless otherwise instructed

-Batteries must be brought in a separate container

-Mattresses and box springs must be clean and dry

Accepted items:

-Up to 5 banker boxes of paper

-Phones, laptops, and tablets

-DVD & VHS players

-Radios & stereo equipment

-printers (please remove ink cartridges)

-Batteries

-CRT, LCD, OLED, and plasma screen TVs and monitors

-Mattresses and box springs

Prohibited items:

-Microwaves & blenders

-Coffee pots & Keurigs

-Ink cartridges

-Washing machines

-Bread makers

-Waffle irons

-Refrigerators and mini-fridges

-Household hazardous waste (including paint)

For household hazardous waste call Clean Earth at (877) 443-2371 or to go cleanearthinc.com for complimentary residential household hazardous waste and e-waste collection.

Anyone with questions should call (866) 311-7266. For a full list of 2025 Resource Recovery and Recycling Events visit: https://www.santamonica.gov/media/Public%20Works/RRR/2025%20Event%20Calendar.pdf.