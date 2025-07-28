MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced on its Facebook page on Saturday, July 26 that the Malibu City Council approved the reassignment of one Special Assignment Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy to serve as a School Resource Officer (SRO) at Malibu High School for the Fiscal Year 2025/2026 School Year.

SROs are sworn officers assigned to a school or district who work in collaboration with the school and the community to ensure safety and security at schools.

SROs require 40-hours of special training on digital safety, human trafficking, mental health, and substance abuse, and they learn best practices for de-escalation, behavioral threat assessment, emergency operations planning, and armed assailant response.