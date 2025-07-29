SEATTLE, WA.—On Saturday, July 26, Fox News Field Producer, Robert Shaffer died . On Monday, July 28, Fox News CEO, Suzanne Scott along with the Executive Editor, Jay Wallace announced the news of his passing in a company memo.



“It is with fond remembrance that we announce the passing of longtime, Seattle-based field producer, Robert Shaffer, who sadly died on Saturday after a long illness. Following a stint as a newspaper reporter in California, Robert joined Fox News Channel’s LA bureau in 2000 as an assignment editor/field producer and moved to Seattle bureau in 2002. He loved breaking news as much as he loved Hawkeye football and basketball teams,” Wallace and Scott continued.



“Over the course of 25 years with Fox News Media, Robert traveled extensively as a field producer covering wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Israel, and Lebanon. During the Iraq War, he spent months in Kabul and at Bagram Air Base and served regular rotations in Baghdad.



He also produced numerous stories on Boeing from issues with lithium0ion batteries to global grounding of the 737 MAX8, and made regular trips to Alaska where he produced pieces on drilling permits and the years-long battle over opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. He later traveled through Mexico covering the first large migrant caravan.



Robert covered Presidential candidates as they criscrossed Iowa of the caucuses. He also covered wildfires, floods, hurricanes, and countless protests throughout his time with FNC all while building and mastering a skill set that was invaluable in the field.



Robert’s quick wit, hard work, kindness, and midwestern charm made him a favorite of field teams throughout FOX News media. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife Michele and his entire family.”