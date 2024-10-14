UNITED STATES—Shohei Ohtani is rewriting MLB history with an unprecedented combination of power and speed. In his first year with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Ohtani joined the elusive 50/50 club—50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season. No player had ever achieved this feat, making Ohtani’s accomplishment one of the most remarkable moments in baseball history. With every swing and steal, he cemented his place among the sport’s all-time greats.

Ohtani’s Historic Dodgers Season

Ohtani’s arrival in Los Angeles marked the start of something extraordinary. After signing the largest contract in MLB history (a 10-year, $700 million deal), he wasted no time proving his worth. The 2024 regular season saw him excel as both a slugger and a base thief, pushing the boundaries of what an individual player can achieve.

Not only did he show unparalleled versatility, but he also did it while recovering from Tommy John surgery, which made his performance even more impressive.

The Elusive 50/50 Club

No player in baseball history had ever managed to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in the same season. The feat requires a combination of speed and power that seems nearly impossible.

Ohtani, however, challenged these limits. With 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases in 159 games this season, his balance of skills places him among the elite in both hitting and running categories—an achievement that marks a new era in baseball.

Ohtani’s Competition for the 50/50 Record

Players like Alex Rodriguez and Barry Bonds flirted with the idea of the 50/50 club, but none could quite get there. Rodriguez, for example, stole 46 bases in 1998 but fell short with home runs. Bonds came close in 1990, stealing 52 bases but only managing 33 home runs. Ronald Acuña Jr. came close just last year, swiping 73 bases but missing the 50-homer mark by nine. Despite their efforts, they didn’t accomplish what Ohtani achieved.

Dodgers’ Secret Weapon

Ohtani’s leap from the Angels to the Dodgers played a pivotal role in his newfound base-stealing prowess. In previous seasons, Ohtani’s highest stolen base total was 26. However, the Dodgers’ system gave him more freedom on the bases, allowing him to capitalize on opportunities with astonishing efficiency.

His 59 stolen bases show how much his game has evolved since joining the Dodgers. Ohtani finished second in the National League and in the majors in steals behind Elly De La Cruz, who had 67.

Record-Breaking Home Runs

While Ohtani has always been a feared hitter, his power this season has reached new heights. His 54 home runs put him in second place in the majors, trailing only Aaron Judge, who had 58. This season showcased his ability to hit with both consistency and power, traits that helped him reach the 50/50 mark.

A Season of Milestones

As if becoming the only member of the 50/50 club wasn’t enough, Ohtani’s 2024 regular season was also notable for his incredible recovery from Tommy John surgery. While still rehabbing his pitching arm, Ohtani managed to dominate as a hitter and baserunner. This balance of health management and performance exemplifies his extraordinary athleticism and resilience, adding another layer to his historic campaign.

Ohtani’s Impact Beyond the Field

Ohtani is redefining what it means to be a versatile player in Major League Baseball. His ability to both pitch and hit at an elite level has made him one of the most valuable assets in the game. Ohtani’s numbers this season elevate him to a level of individual performance rarely seen in the sport. His success is inspiring a new generation of players to embrace a more all-around game.

Comparing Ohtani to the Greats

Shohei Ohtani’s stats have brought comparisons to some of baseball’s all-time greats. Yet, no one has been able to combine the power of a home run king with the speed of a base thief quite like Ohtani. His presence in the league is not only groundbreaking but potentially transformational for how future players will approach the game.

Ohtani’s unique combination of speed and power places him in a category all his own, forever changing the landscape of Major League Baseball.

Ohtani achieved something truly special. Now, playing in his first career postseason, he wants to make even more history, helping the Dodgers go far and possibly compete for the World Series. Los Angeles won the National League West and finished the regular season with the best record in the majors at 98-64. They’re facing the Padres in the NLDS.