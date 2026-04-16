HOLLYWOOD—This is something that I have been arguing for a very long time. How real is reality television? It’s not real at all. Why? In the year 2026, things have become so convoluted and over-to-top, it’s not like it used to be in the early 00s.

I’m talking about the early days of reality TV when you had series like “The Real Housewives” franchises where the drama was not manufactured, or so many other series that air on Bravo, MTV, VH1, E! Hulu, Peacock, HBO Max, Paramount + the list continues on and on. Today it is so fake, it has become hard to watch.

Why can I make this argument? You have a camera in your face. The moment a camera appears in your face, you become a different person, no matter if people make the argument, “Oh, I’m so comfortable with the camera, I didn’t even realize it was there.” Yeah, I’m calling BS on that excuse people because you are going to behave and watch what you say when a camera is in front of you, especially in today’s climate. Why?

No one wants to be cancelled, especially reality stars because these shows they appear on is a job for many of them. This is how they make a living and support their families. You say something too controversial or do something that people frown upon and that’s it, you’re out of a job and you’re back to living like a regular shmoo like the rest of us.

In 2026, reality TV is so fake because rarely does the audience get authentic stories. The ‘stars’ because let’s face it, they are NOT actual stars refuse to share certain things. Then don’t be on reality TV if you’re asking me. Being on TV is not enough anymore, and let’s face it, many viewers watch reality TV because we want to be entertained. If there is no drama, the truth comes front-and-center, it’s boring and that’s just a fact.

The one thing you see so often on those stupid “Real Housewives” franchises is a pile on of one character all season, while the ensemble fails to realize the viewer hates that. You always side with the underdog and the person that many deem to be bullied or not given a fair shake. I have said it before, and I will say it again; there are some people on these ensemble shows who have been on far too long and they need to be cut of forced to take a break for a season or two.

Make the viewers miss them so they can understand not just their value, but realize anyone can be replaced, some of these ‘stars’ feel like they’re irreplaceable, so news flash, all are replaceable, you just haven’t had a taste of it yet. So anytime you’re watching these reality shows and thinking you’re getting an actual slice of these people lives you might be, but it’s always elevated.

At the end of the day it’s a TV show, they want the viewers to enjoy what they’re seeing. However, all that you’re seeing is not always the REAL TRUTH!

Written By Zoe Mitchell