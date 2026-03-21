UNITED STATES—35X12.50R17 tires make vehicles look stronger and more capable instantly, which is why upgrading to them is exciting for many truck and Jeep owners. While this tire size betters the ground clearance and off-road confidence, there is one common concern, which is rubbing.

Rubbing occurs when the tires make contact with the vehicle parts during turns, bumps, or suspension movement. It can affect performance and even cause damage if ignored. The good news is that you can prevent rubbing by taking the right measures and planning properly.

Why Rubbing Happens with 35X12.50R17 Tires

Before solving an issue, you need to understand why it happens. 35X12.50R17 tires are larger and wider than most factory-installed tires, which is why, when installed in the wheel wells, their added height and width require extra space.

When you turn the steering wheel completely, the tires move closer to the suspension components and fender liners. When the road is bumpy or there are multiple grooves, the tires rub against the wheel well and suspension components when compression happens.

Rubbing of tires isn’t always caused by the wrong size; sometimes it means adjustments are needed.

Steps To Prevent Rubbing of 35X12.50R17 Tires

There are multiple ways you can prevent rubbing after installing 35X12.50R17 tires. Let’s explore a few of the most important ones.

Check Lift and Suspension Setup

Installing a lift kit is one of the most common solutions. Most vehicle owners who upgrade to the 35X12.50R17 tires get at least a small suspension lift to fit them comfortably. The lift is useful in increasing the space between the fenders and the tires.

However, not all lifts are the same. For example, a leveling kit may help in some cases, but a full suspension lift may provide better clearance during articulation. Always review the manufacturer’s recommendations to get the best solution for your vehicle model.

Trim or Modify Fender Liners If Needed

Minor trimming of plastic fender liners is necessary in some cases. If rubbing is happening at the same contact point, many truck owners carefully trim small sections from there. It is best to make small cuts rather than huge adjustments because removing excessive material compromises protection from debris, water, and moisture.

Also, depending on the vehicle type, its bumper might require trimming or relocation of small brackets. Each modification should be done carefully without compromising the structure or safety.

Check Alignment and Steering Stops

After installing 35X12.50R17 tires, wheel alignment is imperative. Improper alignment can cause uneven tire movement and increase rubbing risk. A proper alignment ensures the tires track correctly.

In some cases, the adjustment of the steering can limit the turn of the wheels, which slightly reduces the turning radius, but it prevents the tire from touching suspension parts at full lock.

Test Under Real Driving Conditions

It is important to test the vehicle in different situations. Turn the steering wheel fully in both directions while the vehicle is stationary and then test slow turns while driving.

Check clearance during suspension compression by driving over small bumps. Take your vehicle for an off-road adventure, and you can learn about contact points (if any) and take note to make adjustments to prevent rubbing.

Keep Long-Term Wear and Damage in Mind

Don’t ignore rubbing because it will compromise the structural integrity of the tires and the vehicle’s sidewalls, fender liners, and suspension components. Think about the long-term implications because addressing rubbing issues early prevents wear and damage. Also, it helps prevent safety issues on the road. Paying attention to unusual sounds after installation helps catch problems. Regular inspections are important, especially during the first few weeks after upgrading.

Final Thoughts

Upgrading to 35X12.50R17 tires can change the way your truck looks and performs. However, they need to fit properly to avoid rubbing. Wheel offset, alignment, lift height, and small modifications can aid in creating enough clearance space.

You need to focus on proper planning and testing to prevent rubbing. When you take the right steps, the upgrade will feel smoother and controlled instead of creating more problems. Take the time to check everything to ensure these large tires perform the way they are meant to and make your driving experience enjoyable.