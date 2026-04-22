Kern County, CA – On the morning of Tuesday, April 21, 2026, a single-vehicle collision resulted in a 40-year-old Frazier Park man being airlifted to the hospital with major injuries, according to KBAK.

The California Highway Patrol reports that the accident took place around 8:48 AM on northbound Highway 99 near Sandrini Road.

Authorities said the man was driving a 2004 Toyota Tacoma northbound on Highway 99 when he allegedly made an unsafe turn onto the shoulder, causing the vehicle to overturn into a vineyard. He sustained major injuries and was airlifted to Kern Medical for treatment of injuries that were reported as non-life-threatening.

The roadway was closed briefly during the initial response before being reopened. Investigators determined that driving under the influence is not believed to have been a factor in the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.

Single-Vehicle Collisions

In some cases, investigations may reveal that even in a single-vehicle accident, nearby drivers or unsafe road features share some responsibility. California’s comparative negligence rule means that, even if those injured in accidents are found partially at fault, they may still be eligible to receive partial compensation for damages through a personal injury claim.

For more information on personal injury claims, visit MaisonLaw.com.