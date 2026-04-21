BEVERLY HILLS—On Thursday, April 16, the Beverly Hills Police Department released its preliminary National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) crime statistics for the first quarter of 2026. The results show a decline in several major property crime categories compared to the same period in 2025.

From January through March 2026, the city of Beverly Hills experienced reductions in burglary, larceny/theft, and motor vehicle theft.

• Burglary decreased by 50 percent, with 30 reported incidents in early 2026 compared to 60 during the same period in 2025.

• Larceny/Theft declined by 25.96 percent, dropping from 208 incidents in 2025 to 154 in 2026.

• Motor Vehicle Theft saw the most significant reduction, falling 71.43 percent from 28 incidents in 2025, to just 8 in 2026.

Monthly breakdowns show consistent improvements across all three months.

In January 2025, burglaries were 28, compared to 7 in January 2026. Larceny/Theft in January 2025 was 73 compared to 52 in January 2026. Motor Vehicle Theft in January 2025 was 8, compared to 3 in January 2026.

In February 2025, burglaries were 19, compared to 6 in February 2026. Larceny/Theft in February 2025 was 66, compared to 45 burglaries in February 2026. When it comes to Motor Vehicle Thefts in February 2025 there was a total of 12, compared to 2 in February2026.

In March 2025, a total of 13 burglaries transpired compared to 14 in March 2026. Larceny/Theft in March 2025 were 69, compared to 57 in March 2026. For Motor Vehicle Thefts there was a total of 8 in March 2025, compared to 3 in March 2026. There was an increase of 1 burglary from March 2025 compared to March 2026.

“The Beverly Hills Police Department attributes these decreases to targeted enforcement efforts, increased patrol visibility, stronger prosecution by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, and our continued collaboration with residents, businesses, and our law enforcement partners,” said Chief Mark G. Stainbrook.

The BHPD is asking the community to remain vigilant and continue reporting suspicious activity. For more details, contact the Beverly Hills Police Department Media Relations Unit.