UNITED STATES—Politicians need to stop already. Stop trying to tell Americans what they can and cannot eat. Our government seems to be so focused on trying to get Americans to eat healthier, which is a great thing. If it is so important, get rid of artificial dyes in foods that guess what if you go over in Europe and other countries its NOT ALLOWED in many products we eat in America. If they cared this tactic would have been eliminated decades ago.

Why aren’t we already doing that in America? Why the hell are we late to the race? Oh, it is so simple America, it is all about business. This world is run by money and the businesses that operate around it. It is probably much cheaper to produce mass numbers of these heavily processed foods utilizing these artificial dyes versus removing them.

It all comes to the government actually putting regulations into place against these businesses, not expect the American consumer to fall in place because they feel the need to be in control of things. If that’s the case, guess what, stop allowing the creation of processed foods and prevent them from being sold.

That would be a very smart thing to do, but then it would put a ton of businesses out of business because those products cannot be sold to the public anymore. Yes, the price of food is constantly on the rise, and my biggest concern is that the healthy foods that we need to be eating, is out of the price range for most Americans.

Organic fruits and veggies should not be double the price of regular fruits and veggies. It’s just ridiculous that it is and has always been that way. Stop already with the BS about it takes more work to handle those crops; it doesn’t, it really doesn’t. Regular produce you have to worry more about pesticides compared to organic produce. So, what gives?

The price of whole wheat grains, pastas and other items should be adequately priced so the American public can consume them with great costs. People say you should shop at Whole Foods all the time, WELL MAKE IT AFFORDABLE THEN! There is no way $100 at Whole Foods leaves you with barely any groceries, but if you go to a regular supermarket, $100 looks like you actually purchased something of value.

The American consumer’s budget is already tight, the fact they have to choose between paying a bill or putting food on the table is sickening. If the American government truly cares about the American consumer as it says it does it will find ways to cut costs for the everyday norms, make the healthy foods cheaper NOT more expensive and utilize a bit of reverse psychology, where you pay more for the bad stuff, not the good stuff.