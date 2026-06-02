UNITED STATES—Summer in Los Angeles means easy access to some of the country’s most beautiful coastline. It also means a predictable surge in water-related emergencies. For parents of teenagers, the assumption that “my kid knows how to swim” can be one of the most dangerous ones to hold onto heading into beach season.

The risk profile for teenagers in and around water is different from that of younger children — and in some ways, more difficult to manage. The challenge isn’t always a lack of swimming ability. More often, it’s a combination of overconfidence, peer influence, and limited experience with open water conditions. Understanding that distinction is where real drowning prevention for this age group begins.

Why Teenagers Face a Different Kind of Water Risk

Drowning is a leading cause of injury-related death for young people in the United States. In California, the numbers are significant: more than 440 Californians lose their lives to drowning each year, and half of those incidents occur between May and August — precisely when LA beaches are most crowded.

What parents often don’t expect is that teenagers drown under very different circumstances than young children. Adolescents are more likely to drown in open water settings — oceans, rivers, and lakes — than in pools. They drown while attempting to rescue someone else. They drown after diving into water of unknown depth. When alcohol or substances are involved, the risk increases sharply. Peer pressure, risk-taking behavior, and a tendency to overestimate physical ability all contribute to this pattern.

A 16-year-old who swims on a club team has real athletic ability in the water. That same teenager may have no framework for reading a rip current, may feel social pressure to jump off a rock into unfamiliar water, or may not recognize when conditions at the beach have shifted from safe to dangerous. Physical skill and water safety judgment are not the same thing, and teens need both.

Understanding Los Angeles Beach Hazards

LA County’s coastline stretches approximately 75 miles, running through communities with very different water conditions. Parents should understand that not all LA beaches behave the same way.

Rip currents are the primary hazard at Southern California beaches. These are channeled flows of water moving away from shore, often forming in gaps between sandbars or near structures like piers. They are not visible from a standing position and can pull even strong swimmers into deeper water quickly. The instinct to swim directly back toward shore against a rip current leads to rapid exhaustion. The correct response is to stay calm, float to conserve energy, and swim parallel to the shoreline until out of the current’s pull, then angle back toward the beach.

This is a skill that requires instruction and repetition — it’s not intuitive, and most teens won’t retain it from a brief conversation.

Wave force and shore breaks are also underestimated, particularly at beaches like The Wedge in Newport or the outer breaks at Malibu. A wave that looks manageable from the sand can generate enough force to cause neck and spinal injuries on impact.

Cold water and thermal shock affect the Pacific more than many parents realize. Water temperatures along the LA coast regularly sit between 60–68°F even in summer. Sudden immersion in cold water triggers an involuntary gasp reflex that can cause immediate dishalation regardless of swimming ability. Wading in slowly, rather than diving or jumping, significantly reduces this risk.

Changing conditions — bacterial advisories, posted rip current warnings, and unusual surf — are communicated through beach flag systems and LA County Beaches postings. If warnings are posted, that is not a minor inconvenience. That information should be acted on.

A Practical Beach-Ready Checklist for Parents

Before your teenager spends time at an LA beach this summer, work through this checklist together. These aren’t abstract precautions — each item addresses a specific documented risk.

Swimming ability in open conditions: Can your teen swim 200 yards continuously without stopping? That’s a basic minimum for open-water environments. Pool swimming is controlled; ocean swimming requires stamina, not just technique.

Can your teen swim 200 yards continuously without stopping? That’s a basic minimum for open-water environments. Pool swimming is controlled; ocean swimming requires stamina, not just technique. Rip current knowledge: Does your teen know how to identify and respond to a rip current? This includes staying calm, not fighting the current, floating when needed, and swimming parallel to shore.

Does your teen know how to identify and respond to a rip current? This includes staying calm, not fighting the current, floating when needed, and swimming parallel to shore. Lifeguard-supervised zones: Establish a clear expectation that ocean swimming happens only in areas with active lifeguard coverage. This is not negotiable.

Establish a clear expectation that ocean swimming happens only in areas with active lifeguard coverage. This is not negotiable. Buddy system: No solo swimming, ever. This applies regardless of skill level. A swimmer in distress who is alone has significantly worse outcomes.

No solo swimming, ever. This applies regardless of skill level. A swimmer in distress who is alone has significantly worse outcomes. Pool drain awareness: For time spent at pools — school pools, hotel pools, apartment complex pools — teens should know to stay away from drains entirely. A damaged or missing drain cover can create suction strong enough to trap hair, clothing, or a limb underwater.

For time spent at pools — school pools, hotel pools, apartment complex pools — teens should know to stay away from drains entirely. A damaged or missing drain cover can create suction strong enough to trap hair, clothing, or a limb underwater. Beach postings and flags: Make it a habit to check posted advisories before entering the water. Bacterial warnings and rip current flags are there for documented reasons.

Make it a habit to check posted advisories before entering the water. Bacterial warnings and rip current flags are there for documented reasons. No alcohol: Alcohol impairs coordination, judgment, and swimming ability. This conversation is worth having directly with teenagers before summer, not after an incident.

Safety Skill Why It Matters for Teens How to Address It Continuous swimming endurance Ocean currents require sustained effort Structured swim lessons or coached practice Rip current response Instinctive response (swim to shore) is wrong Deliberate instruction and practice Open water orientation Pools have walls; oceans don’t Gradual exposure with experienced guidance Cold water entry Thermal shock affects even strong swimmers Enter slowly; avoid sudden immersion Reading beach conditions Conditions change quickly on the CA coast Check signs and flags every visit

Pool Swimming Is Not Ocean Preparation

This is the part many parents find surprising. A teenager who swims competitively, or who has completed multiple levels of swim instruction, may still be genuinely underprepared for ocean conditions. Pool swimming develops stroke mechanics, breath control, and endurance in a predictable, controlled environment. The ocean introduces variables that require a different category of skill and judgment.

Open water swimming requires the ability to sight — that is, to navigate without lane lines or walls. It requires experience managing waves, current, and disorientation. It requires calm decision-making under physical stress. These are learnable skills — structured training for teens — but they’re not acquired automatically through pool experience.

Structured teen swim programs that include water safety education alongside stroke instruction address this gap directly. The most effective programs teach teenagers how to think in the water, not just how to move through it.

Where LA Teens Can Build These Skills This Summer

Los Angeles has a range of options for teens who want to strengthen their water skills before or during beach season.

The City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks Aquatics Division operates more than 50 public pools across the city, including the SwimLA program and the Junior Lifeguard Program for youth aged 9 through 17. The Junior Lifeguard program specifically covers water safety, CPR, first aid, emergency response, and open water skills — an excellent option for teens who want structured, comprehensive training.

The YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles offers teen swim classes at multiple skill levels, from foundational water safety through competitive stroke development. Group classes provide both skill instruction and the benefit of regular supervised practice time.

For teens who need focused one-on-one instruction — whether to address a specific skill gap, overcome anxiety in the water, or develop open water readiness more quickly — private and semi-private swim lessons offer the most direct path to progress. At SwimRight Academy, teen swimmers work with experienced instructors on stroke mechanics, water safety, and the judgment skills that pool lessons alone don’t always cover. Programs are structured to meet teens at their current level and build from there.

Building Confidence That Holds Up in Real Conditions

A beach-ready teenager isn’t just one who can swim laps. It’s a teenager who knows what to do when conditions shift, who can make calm decisions under physical stress, and who has been taught — not just told — how to stay safe in open water.

The months before peak beach season are the right time to assess your teen’s actual readiness and close any gaps. A few weeks of structured instruction now produces the kind of confidence and competency that lasts through summer and well beyond it. If you’re not certain your teenager has the skills and judgment for LA’s coastline, that uncertainty is worth acting on.