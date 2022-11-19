SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department arrested a suspect connected to an attempted murder that occurred on Thursday, November 17. Lt. Rudy Flores of the SMPD indicated in an email to Canyon News that at 9:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to investigate a stabbing by the public restrooms in the 2100 block of Ocean Front Walk (OFW).

Other calls were received of a male with a knife being detained by a citizen in the 2600 block of OFW. Officers arrived on the scene and encountered the suspect, who was identified as Jamal K. Lampitt, 26, a homeless male being detained by a citizen.

Lampitt was immediately taken into custody by authorities without further incident and knife involved was recovered. The stabbing victim was located in the 2600 block of OFW with multiple stab wounds. Santa Monica Fire Department (SMFD) personnel responded and transported the victim to a local hospital.

Officers learned Lampitt approached the victim, produced a knife, and tried to rob him. The victim refused before Lampitt stabbed him and ran off. The suspect later encountered a male on a bicycle in Beach Parking Lot 5 South (2700 Barnard) and stabbed him multiple times for no apparent reason. The second victim was transported to a local hospital where both victims are recovering with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lampitt was transported to the SMPD Jail where he was booked for Attempted Robbery and Attempted Murder. Lt Flores informed Canyon News he was not aware if the suspect has a prior criminal record. When asked about the status of the victims, Lt. Flores stated, “Currently at hospital recovering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Anyone with any details about either stabbing is asked to contact Detective Pollnow at 310-458-8455 or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8426.