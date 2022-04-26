HOLLYWOOD—Last week, the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial continued in Virginia. It was quite embarrassing to have personal messages heard throughout millions of viewers. Testifying before a Fairfax County, Virginia court , the actor said he was “ashamed” of the messages, and that they were an attempt at humor.

Depp, 58, sued Heard, 36, over a story she wrote in which she described herself as a victim of domestic violence. He denies any abuse. He is suing for $50 million and she is countersuing for $100 million. On the fourth day, Depp responded to questions about a 2013 text exchange with British actor Paul Bettany.

“Let’s burn her,” Depp had written. “Let’s drown her before we burn her.” Truth be told, the messages, according to Depp were directly from a Monty Python sketch about burning and drowning witches. He said, it was irreverent and abstract humor. Jurors heard a series of audio recordings of conversations between the former couple.

Lawyers for Heard focused on Johnny’s history of substance use, claiming he would be violent during alcohol and drug binges. Mr. Rottenborn, Heard’s lawyer, introduced a series of negative articles, some dating back to 2014, trying to demonstrate that damage to his reputation-and his career-had been done years before Heard publicly accused Depp of abuse. The center of the case is Amber Heard’s 2018 opinion piece in The Washington Post, where she describes herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” In his final day on the stand, April 25, Depp told the court, “The only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” Imagine secretly video taping your spouse during marriage? That’s what Amber Heard did. Why?

Will Johnny Depp’s movie career be tarnished after the defamation trial? It’s actually a PR nightmare, an easy way to ruin even the biggest star’s career. As the A-lister undergoes a messy trial in the public eye where he has repeatedly denied abusing his ex-wife. Two years ago, he sued the tabloid The Sun and lost. Regardless, his films brought in more than $10 billion at the worldwide box office over his three decades in showbiz. He broke out as a teen heartthrob in the late 80s series “21 Jump Street.”

He transformed into one of the most highly-regarded actors in Hollywood, earning three Academy Award nominations during his career, with iconic roles in “Sleepy Hollow,” “Sweeney Todd,” and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, which catapulted him to global superstardom and inducted him into the Disney Legends hall of fame.

In 2010, Depp was named the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, earning $75 million, according to Forbes. Depp reportedly signed a deal worth $3 to $5 million with Dior in 2015, prior to his split with Heard.

I firmly believe in my humble opinion, that this to shall pass. Hollywood execs, will notice that he’s more popular than ever and that whatever role in the future he may star in, it will be a box-office success.

Amber Heard, publicly came out back in 2010. In 2018, she revealed that she had been warned not to come out as bisexual, as it could negatively impact her career. Heard was in a relationship with photographer Tasya van Ree from 2008 to 2012. In 2009, Heard was arrested in the state of Washington for misdemeanor domestic violence, after allegedly grabbing van Ree and hitting her arm, but was never charged.

The arrest only became public knowledge during Heard’s divorce proceedings from Johnny Depp in 2016, after which van Ree issued a statement that Heard had been “wrongfully” accused and that the incident had been “misinterpreted and over-sensationalized.”

Following her divorce from Depp, Heard dated tech entrepreneur Elon Musk for a year, until early 2018. Musk is on the list to appear on the trial along with James Franco. Heard has one child, Oonagh Paige Heard born in April 2021, born via a surrogate mother. The trial is expected to last 6 weeks.

Rose’s Scoop: Congratulations to Elon Musk, he will soon hold the keys to Twitter for $44 billion to take the company private.