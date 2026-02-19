UNITED STATES—There are few greater strengths for a local area than having the power to call itself a home to one of the biggest sporting events on the calendar.

Hosting major sports action can power a local economy for years to come, and it can also encourage longer-term success as regards to gaining regular visitors.

Few events are able to find the correct balance more so than the Kentucky Derby, which is one of the biggest betting events on the U.S. calendar. You can find our more about the odds available at TwinSpires here: https://www.twinspires.com/kentuckyderby/odds/

But, what can cities learn from the success that has been achieved by Louisville throughout history?

How Important Is The Derby to Louisville?

Louisville is regarded as the ‘Derby City’ due to the location hosting the prestigious Kentucky Derby on a yearly basis.

Every May, the eyes of the sporting world will be on the region, and it is little surprise that this has seen it come a huge economic success for those within the region. The race, and the week leading up to the opening leg of the Triple Crown, is worth a reported $440 million to the local economy.

The event has a profound impact on growth within the region, with the Derby helping to support local hotels, retailers, and restaurants.

Creates a Local Identity

Whenever anybody thinks of Louisville, the first thing that comes to mind is the Kentucky Derby. That is at the heart of a successful area gaining traction for hosting a major event on the sporting calendar.

Hosting the opening leg of the Triple Crown provides the areas with a global stage to market, ensuring that there is massive exposure on not just Louisville, but also Kentucky.

This local identity doesn’t just capture viewers in the United States, with the Derby being watched by millions across the world. The Derby gives the community an opportunity to showcase itself, drawing attention to the horse farms and state bourbon distilleries.

Is Success Achieved Elsewhere?

The Kentucky Derby is one of a number of major events that is able to power a local community. Further success can be evident based on the records broken by local economies during the Cheltenham Festival.

This racing event is the most popular in the United Kingdom, with the four-day meeting attracting huge numbers from both sides of the Irish Sea. Travellers will venture in and out of the town throughout the week, bringing a huge economic boom to business.

This was reflected in the stats recorded by The Jockey Club in 2022, which indicated that the Festival saw the local economy boosted by over £270 million. That presented a ten-year high for the event, and the attraction is only ever getting more popular with no fans being brought into the sport.

Community Events

Hosting major sporting events is a major perk for a local community, and one of the ways in which they are able to give back is by hosting engaging attractions that catch the attention and celebrate local business.

This is achieved throughout the month-long festivities building up to the Kentucky Derby, with events such as steamboat races and Thunder Over Louisville encouraging locals to get involved.

One of the biggest assets for businesses during this period is that they will be able to sell locally produced products at stands to locals, as well as those travelling from further afield. Community events also operate as a way for sporting events to give back to the local area.

One of the best initiatives can be found during the Grand National Festival in Liverpool, with well-respected jockeys such as AP McCoy and Rachael Blackmore typically visiting Alder Hey Children’s Hospital ahead of the major race on the calendar. The charity partnership between the hospital and Aintree has been in operation for over 20 years and is a key engagement for riders before business on the track takes over.

Inspiring The Next Generation

Hosting one major event is capable of producing a ripple effect on the sporting calendar, meaning that it is vitally important that organizers think of ideas and concepts that can be used targeted at inspiring the next generation.

This includes taking into consideration sustainability standards in the local area, which is one of the biggest factors assessed before every edition of the Kentucky Derby.

Louisville’s ability to safely take in capacity crowds ensures that it is a positive event in the region, with Churchill Downs ensuring that there are direct links to the track from the city.

Shuttle busses are available free of charge throughout the week, meaning that it avoids congestion on the road, enabling those that live in the region to continue with their day-to-day life if they aren’t interested in the major sporting event. Meanwhile, continuing to build infrastructure maintains a long-term gain, giving visitors the opportunity to stay and spend time in the heart of local communities.