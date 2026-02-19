GRIFFITH PARK—On February 19, Griffith Park begins celebrations for its 90th anniversary with Star Parties, lectures and more.



On February 19, Griffith Park Observatory will broadcast All Space Considered 7:00-8:30 p.m. live from the Leonard Nimoy Event Horizon Theater. This event is free to attend in person or live stream on YouTube. Please note, Foundation members do receive priority seating.



Another free event begins on Saturday, February 21, 2:00-9:45 p.m. with a Public Star Party. Volunteers from the Los Angeles Astronomical Society, The Planetary Society, and the Los Angeles Sidewalk Astronomers will be on hand with their telescopes at the Griffith Observatory to assist visitors. The following came directly from the Griffith Park Observatory website.



“[It’s] a chance for the whole family to look at the Sun, Moon, visible planets, and other objects, to try out a variety of telescopes, and to talk to knowledgeable amateur astronomers about the sky and their equipment.



Please be aware that the astronomers and telescope demonstrators must cut off the line for each telescope to enable all viewing to be completed by 9:45 p.m. Hours for telescope operation are not the same as for the building (which closes at 10:00 p.m.)”



Griffith Observatory is open Tuesday-Friday from 12:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.



Please note that Griffith Observatory is Closed on Mondays.



A visit to the Observatory is a history lesson that begins with its former owner, Colonel Griffith J. Griffith from Glamorganshire, South Wales who emigrated to the United States in 1865. He made his fortune in the Mexican silver mines and later, California real estate.



In 1882, Griffith purchased 4,071 acres of land which was then a portion of Rancho Los Feliz. He bequeathed 3,015 acres (five square miles) to the people of Los Angeles to be used as parkland.



“It must be made a place of recreation and rest for the masses, a resort for the rank and file, for the plain people. I consider it my obligation to make Los Angeles a happier, cleaner, and finer city. I wish to pay my debt of duty in this way to the community in which I have prospered,” Griffith stated.



Griffith emigrated here, worked hard to acquire what he had, and then gave it back to the people. He died in 1919 but left behind a trust fund to complete his final dreams for the park: Construction of a performance amphitheater, an observatory, and a hall of science.



And so, it happened. The Greek Theatre was built in 1930. The observatory/hall of science, Griffith Observatory was opened in 1935. It’s free to the public.



Visitors may be there for the star-gazing, use of the public telescopes, see a film at the theatre, visit the indoor or outdoor exhibits, the planetarium, the observatory itself, study the architecture, take a sunset walk, or a hike to the Hollywood sign, there is something for everyone.