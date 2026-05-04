WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, May 1, the West Hollywood Sheriff Station announced via Facebook page that around 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, deputies responded to a report that was made to the station of an assault. They arrested a suspect for assault and vandalism.

The assault occurred in the 8600 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, where the perpetrator was arrested for felony vandalism (violation of 594 (b)(1) PC) and battery. The name and age of the suspect has not been disclosed to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and “investigators will present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office,” which will determine whether or not charges will be filed.

The West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station asks that any citizens who possess knowledge of the attack contact the station at 310-855-8850.