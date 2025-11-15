SANTA MONICA—On Friday, November 14, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Santa Monica as well as the rest of Southwest Los Angeles County. This is due to the intense rain from the storm closing in on the region.



In addition, Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsay Horvath announced on Friday that since the forecast for the storm has intensified that the Los Angeles County Public Works was forced to issue a a Phase 2 debris flow to the areas that were affected by the wildfires that occurred over the last year as mudslides and the flow of debris might happen in those areas. As of 8 p.m. Friday, an evacuation order is in effect for those areas, and it will remain in effect until the end of the storm. Also, a flood watch will be in effect through the evening of Saturday, November 15.



Law enforcement will be going door to door to notify residents in the areas that will be affected.



This storm is expected to bring with it 1 to 2 inches of rain in most areas. Also the foothill regions of Los Angeles might receive 2 to 4 inches of rain and some Isolated parts might receive up to 5 inches of rain.



The National Weather Service has warned that there is a chance of strong winds as well as the possibility of thunderstorms, strong winds and that there is a slight possibility that a tornado might occur due to this storm.



