LOS FELIZ—On Monday, August 17, the Los Feliz Branch Library wished returning students a hearty “welcome back to school” through a post on their official Instagram page.

The post also included information in regards to library patrons obtaining free academic assistance for grades K-12, with adult learners being encouraged to take advantage of the program as well. This is done through the website tutor.com, a service of The Princeton Review, which has published many books to help students achieve academic success.

Interested parties do not have to be regulars of the Los Feliz Public Library specifically to take advantage of this site, as the service is open to any patron of the Los Angeles Public Library so long as they have a library card.

The tutoring service itself is open 12 hours per day, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tutors are selected after guests answer a few basic questions regarding their assignment, allowing for a specialized one-on-one tutoring environment.

The website also offers other resources including the ability to submit assignments for assistance, take practice tests, and get assistance in finding a job. Unlike the live tutoring service, these resources are available 24/7.