WESTWOOD—On Monday, May 4, the Los Angeles Fire Department announced they battled a high-rise fire. The blaze was reported at 1:53 p.m. at 10560 W Wilshire Blvd. for a 23-story high-rise with smoke alarm activation and reports of active fire upon LAFD arrival.

Firefighters ascended via stairwell and quickly extinguished a contents fire on the 15th floor. Residents sheltering in place are being assisted and medically assessed. Traffic was impacted as Wilshire Boulevard was closed between Warner Avenue and Manning Avenue.

Three total patients assessed on scene all refused hospital transport. Three units on the 15th floor suffered significant smoke damage are under assessment for habitability — all other residents are returning to the building. No details on the cause of the fire has been reported to the public.