SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department announced on Monday, July 28 after a long investigation, that they have arrested 2 people for their role in a series of residential burglaries and mail thefts.

The incidents transpired between April and July 2025. The investigation started on May 8, when detectives were assigned a burglary and mail theft case at an apartment complex located in the 300 block of Arizona Avenue. During that incident, the suspect, later identified as Kyle McCaffrey, 29, used a crowbar to force entry into the building and then accessed community mailboxes using a manufactured postal arrow key.

An arrow key is a specialized key used by the U.S. Postal Service to open centralized mailboxes in residential and commercial buildings.

On May 9, detectives were assigned a second case of mail theft at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of 4th Street. In that incident, McCaffrey and an additional suspect, Hector Quintanilla, 39, used an arrow key to unlawfully access the building and steal mail.

As the investigation progressed, detectives identified a pattern of similar incidents across the city, believed to be committed by the same individuals.

On July 16, with the help of SMPD’s Crime Impact Team (CIT), McCaffrey and Quintanilla were located and arrested in the city of Van Nuys.

During the arrest, investigators recovered evidence connected to the crimes, including the arrow keys.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has filed the following charges:

Kyle McCaffrey, from Lake Balboa

· Three counts of 459 PC – First-degree residential burglary

· One count of 530.5(c)(2) PC – Identity theft

Hector Quintanilla, from North Hills

· Two counts of 459 PC – First-degree residential burglary

· One count of 529(a)(3) PC – False impersonation

· One count of 530.5(c)(2) PC – Identity theft

Anyone with details related to the incidents or the suspects are asked to contact Detective Baker at sean.baker@santamonica.gov or the Watch Commander, available 24/7, at 310-458-8427.