SANTA MONICA/MALIBU—The National Weather Service issued a Tsunami Advisory (upgraded from a Tsunami Watch) on Tuesday, July 29 for the California coast, including Santa Monica, following an 8.7 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Russia.

Dangerous waves and strong currents are expected to arrive overnight at around 1 a.m. The public is advised to stay out of the ocean and away from the coastline and Pier (the Santa Monica Pier closes daily at 11 p.m.

A tsunami is a series of large waves generated by the sudden displacement of the ocean. Large earthquakes below or near the ocean floor are the most common cause, but landslides, volcanic activity, certain types of weather, and near-earth objects (e.g., asteroids, comets) can also cause tsunamis. Most tsunamis are generated by earthquakes or landslides caused by earthquakes, and due to the unique terrain along the Santa Monica coast, residents must be prepared for these catastrophic events.

When a tsunami is detected, the city of Santa Monica notes warnings will be issued by Wireless Emergency Alert, radio, television, telephone, text message, and door-to-door contact by emergency responders. By registering with the city of Santa Monica for SMAlerts, individuals will receive emergency updates via phone, email or text message to assist with evacuations within the region.

At the moment, no evacuations are expected in Los Angeles County. For more information visit the city of Santa Monica tsunami preparedness website.