UNITED STATES—What are you giving up for Lent? I’ve heard that countless times in the past week, and I haven’t really thought about it until now. What do I want to give up? That is the question so many people immediately go to, but I think this year I want to actively do something while giving up something at the same time.

With certainty, I am going to give up salty snacks, so chips, pretzels, tortilla chips I’m giving all that up. I don’t super indulge in those treats, but those are my go-to snacks if I want an actual snack. Also, I know cutting down some of that sodium will be a massive plus for me, so I have to ensure I do that to keep an overall healthy body, mentally and physically.

Is that going to be a chore? Oh, yes, it is going to be a chore, but I am up for the challenge and the great thing about this is it is going to help me save a few bucks at the same time, which is always a plus. In addition to giving up salty treats, the goal is to give myself more time to do things that are important to me. I am not doing that, and it is putting a stressor on my mental state. I feel like I am always working, and I absolutely hate it.

I have to carve out time for myself. It sounds selfish, but sometimes you have to do it. I work seven days a week, and when I have a moment to decompress, I’m so mentally and physically burnt out, I can’t think of doing anything but wanting to sleep. That can’t be good, I have to find the energy to revitalize myself and feel like I can keep moving even in situations where I may not want to do anything.

Burnout is a serious issue for me because I go and go and go until I fail to realize I cannot go anymore and then it’s too late. You crash, you burn, and it takes time to get back to normal. I know I push myself a bit far at times so for Lent I’m trying to catch myself and take a breather and not feel like I have to do everything all the time. There is only 24 hours in a day, and you’re only one person, there is only so much you can do.

For those giving up sweets, alcohol, red meat, fried foods, fast food, and sex, whatever it may be, realize it is only for 40 days. It is not the end of the world, but it could turn into a positive thing for you that helps it become a habit that you implement ongoing in your life. It is always hard to break a bad habit, but once you start, the momentum begins to work in your favor.

Remember, it is all psychological. Your mind is very powerful, as long as you believe you can do it, you can make it happen.

Written By Jason Jones