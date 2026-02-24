MALIBU—On February 23, the city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page that they are now accepting applications for the 2026–2027 General Fund Grant Program, which provides funding to local nonprofit organizations that serve and benefit Malibu residents. Nonprofits based in Malibu are encouraged to submit applications by 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

This program supports essential community services, strengthens local organizations, and helps nonprofits expand programs that improve quality of life for Malibu residents. Grant funding can help organizations sustain operations, reach more residents, and deliver meaningful services tailored to community needs.

To make the process easier and more accessible, this year’s application is completed through a single, consolidated online form rather than a PDF. Financial reporting requirements have also been streamlined, reducing administrative burden and allowing applicants to focus more on their mission and services.

Applications will be reviewed by the City Council’s Administration and Finance Subcommittee in May, with final awards considered by the Malibu City Council during budget adoption in June. Grant funds are expected to be released in July.

Apply online at: https://tinyurl.com/MalibuGeneralFundGrants2026.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION: The following information is required of all applicants; missing documents will create a partial application. Partial applications will not be advanced.

-Application including narrative and budget (digital form)

-Most recent financial statement for latest year

-Current Board of Directors list

-Organizational Chart (a diagram that shows the structure of the organization)

-Brochure, flyer or other promotional material(s)

-Verification and documentation of Internal Revenue Service nonprofit status under Title 26, Section 501 (c)(3) of the Federal Code

-W9

-Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws

For more details on the program, visit: https://malibucity.org/generalfundgrants.