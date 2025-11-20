MALIBU—On Wednesday, November 19, the city of Malibu announced that The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) and the city of Malibu are advancing in the effort to create two independent school districts: the Malibu Unified School District (MUSD) and the Santa Monica Unified School District (SMUSD). In December, SMMUSD and city of Malibu will each hold meetings to consider three foundational agreements that establish the financial, operational, and governance frameworks needed for separation.

• SMMUSD Special Board of Education Meeting: Monday, December 1, 5–8 p.m., at the District Office, 1717 4th Street, Santa Monica, and via Zoom. Zoom link will be posted 72 hours prior at: https://www.smmusd.org/board-of-education/board-meetings

• City of Malibu City Council Meeting: Monday, December 8, 5:30 p.m., at Malibu City Hall, 23825 Stuart Ranch Rd., Malibu, and via Zoom. Zoom link will be posted 72 hours prior at:

https://malibucity.org/AgendaCenter/

The three agreements include the Property Tax Revenue Sharing Agreement, outlining how property tax revenues will be allocated; the Operational Transfer Agreement, detailing the transition of staffing, facilities, and services; and the Joint Powers Agreement, establishing shared oversight of the transition.

Both the city of Malibu and SMMUSD are committed to equity, fairness, and high-quality education for students in both future districts. To review the full agreement documents and other details visit: www.malibucity.org/musd.