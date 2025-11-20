BEVERLY HILLS—On Wednesday, November 19, the city of Beverly Hills posted on its Facebook page that the Beverly Hills Fire Department launched a voluntary membership service called the ‘BH Wellness Network’ for Beverly Hills residents that would decrease the out-of-pocket costs of paramedic and ambulance services.

Under most health insurance plans, ambulance services are not fully covered and can be expensive. For a yearly fee of $90, the membership would help reduce any uncovered cost for members and their family living in the same residence. The membership would only apply towards emergency medical services provided by the Beverly Hills Fire Department within City limits.

“I am excited to launch this new initiative—one designed to make healthcare more accessible, more affordable, and more compassionate for every Beverly Hills resident,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Sharona Nazarian. “The BH Wellness Network brings our world-class Fire Department directly into the heart of our community by ensuring that when you need emergency care, cost is not a barrier.

With the $90 a year, an entire household can receive paramedic and transport services for a nominal fee. This is about giving our residents peace of mind, strengthening our safety net, and using innovation to support the health and well-being of every family in our city. And this is only the beginning. We will continue to expand this program with additional wellness services over the next year—because a safer, stronger, and more united Beverly Hills includes access to the care people deserve.”

Residents of Beverly Hills who are uninsured can still enroll in the ‘BH Wellness Network’ to help offset the costs of paramedic services. The reduction amount is dependent on each healthcare plan.

Detailed information and applications are currently available at www.beverlyhills.org/bhwellnessnetwork.

Enrollment starts December 1, 2025 and membership benefits begin January 1, 2026.