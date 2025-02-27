SANTA MONICA/MALIBU—Metro Los Angeles has announced that beginning Friday, February 28, it will partially resume service on Line 134, which travels from Malibu to Santa Monica.

Line 134 will serve stops on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) at Malibu Pier, Cross Creek Road, Civic Center Way and Malibu Canyon Road, plus stops in Santa Monica.

Metro buses will NOT open doors at stops between PCH/Temescal Canyon Road and PCH/Rambla Vista (approx. 10-mile work zone in the Palisades Fire area). No service or courtesy stops within this area.

Delays are expected with one-lane traffic and 25-mph speed limit in the work zone. Schedules may be adjusted as needed. For more information visit www.metro.net to stay informed.