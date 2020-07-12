SANTA MONICA—On Friday, July 10, Montana Avenue announced that many merchants along the street would be participating in the “Saturday Al Fresco Sidewalk Sale.”

There are more than 150 businesses along Montana Avenue, including a significant number of boutiques. The avenue spans 10 blocks and is a self-proclaimed “family-friendly destination.”

The Sidewalk Sale will only take place on Saturdays in July, beginning at 10:00 a.m. and ending at 5:00 p.m. Store-owners will place racks and create shopping areas outdoors.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to support your local community, update your summer wardrobe, treat yourself with something wonderful and get outside the house,” the announcement read.

Femelle, a clothing store, incorporated its “last piece sale” into Saturday, July 11’s Sidewalk Sale. Clothes were sold at a 60% discount. Citron Clothing, Charleston Shoe Company, JANE, and Brentwood General Store also participated in the event.

Estell Boutique owners were “so excited about the Montana Avenue summer sidewalk sales” that they started theirs a day early. All items on the sidewalk—including cotton dresses and pants—were for $48 each.

Montana Avenue also hosted a Virtual Sidewalk Sale from May 15-17, 2020; discounts reached up to 75% off original prices.

All Sidewalk Sale attendees are required to wear masks and adhere to the stores’ and government’s social distancing guidelines.