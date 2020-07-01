ANAHEIM—The owner of Olive Tree Restaurant, a Middle Eastern restaurant, has announced on Monday, June 22 that the restaurant was forced to close due to the impact of COVID-19.

Olive Tree Restaurant has served customers for more than 15 years while it was closing the door on Wednesday, June 24. Alan Abdo, the owner of the restaurant said “what the future holds nobody knows. What I do know is that this was the best move for me and my family.” He also mentioned that Olive Tree Restaurant has been one of many casualties of COVID-19.

“It just doesn’t make sense to consistently lose money every month hoping things are going to get better. This was strictly a financial decision because my heart is hurting. We will be back once this COVID thing settles down. In the meantime, we are on pause. To all our customers over the years we love and thank you. We will see you soon,” Abdo said it’s the hardest decision they have ever had to make.

“Sending you good vibes. My two friends and I came in from out of town and ate at your restaurant in March. Your food is absolutely phenomenal, and we loved the customer service and your friendliness. Cheering you on that things will work out for you in the future,” Susan Fronckowiak, a customer left the comment via Facebook.

“Very sad to hear this. My wife and I have come down from Ontario on a few occasions. Great service and the best Arabic food around. Wishing you and your family much health and happiness. Stay positive my brother. Please let us know if/when/where you will reopen,” said another customer Edward Addis.