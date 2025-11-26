WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Thursday, November 21, a multi-vehicle traffic collision occurred near noon next to West Hollywood City Hall, which is located on the 1000 block of North Sweetzer Avenue. When West Hollywood Deputies responded, they arrested one person, but four other people fled the scene.



One of these vehicles struck a garbage truck and also hit the bushes outside an apartment building. According to one of the witnesses, the events leading to this collision began on Santa Monica Boulevard in the parking lot of Joey’s Restaurant, where a man was alleged to have been peering into the windows of parked cars and trying to break open the window.

After being yelled at, he jumped into a car and drove off. The driver turned left onto Santa Monica Boulevard, then right onto North Sweetzer Avenue, where he hit another vehicle and forced it into the garbage truck. The first vehicle went over the curb and into the bushes in front of the apartment building.



According to a witness to the collision, two calls were made to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to report the crash and attempted theft that occurred at Joey’s restaurant.



The authorities are working to determine if the people who fled from the crash site are connected to the person who committed the attempted theft at the restaurant. The investigation is ongoing.