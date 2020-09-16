WEST HOLLYWOOD—Amid the shut down, a mobile salon in Southern California has been styling hair outdoors since June, which was co-founded by Gregory Bell & Bryn Jedlic. The Barber Truck is an upscale mobile barber shop, that provides grooming services for both men and women, and they are located on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood.

“The outdoor salon was always something we had intended to have as part of our service offering,” said Michelle Van Ruyven, Marketing Director, The Barber Truck Company to Canyon News in an e-mail. She noted it was planned just around potential festival set ups.

“After the pandemic shut the world down, our industry came to a complete stand-still. After consulting with a trusted medical authority & discussing with our team, it was only after being given the greenlight by state, county & city, did we launch with the option for outdoor service as an additional safeguard,” said Van Ruyven.

She noted that followed strict sanitation and safeguard protocols for customers. “The safety & comfort of our clients, barbers and stylists will always come first,” she said.

Michelle added, “it has been a very challenging journey, launching the business for the first time amidst a global pandemic.”

“But all things considered, we are doing well and grateful to be providing both work for our barbers & stylists and serving our community through opportunity for much needed self-care,” she said.

Talking about the customer response to their outdoor salon Van Ruyven said, “The outdoor option has been a delight for clients to be given the choice based on comfort level.”

Thanking their clientele, she said, “We have been humbled to receive incredibly positive feedback from clients grateful to get a haircut post-quarantine.” Michelle said they have “built a solid base of repeat clients.”

“Marketing and getting the word out,” was a challenge she added, noting they were new to the block.

“Balancing the sensitive contrast of opinions and comfort levels of the general public, the second shut-down and of course weather, given the most recent heat wave,” said Van Ruyven.

The business is doing so well that, “We have increased our hours of operation to a full 7-day week, along with expanded hours, and patio space!” she said.

Walk-ins are welcome, but they suggest clients book in advance via their website for “priority time and service.”

“Our outdoor set up, provides full umbrella shade and fan air purification & circulation to keep guests cool and comfortable,” stated Van Ruyven as a way for the salon to combat harsh conditions including heat and smoke.