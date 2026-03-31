MALIBU—On Monday, March 30, the city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page updates regarding lane closures expected for the week for Pacific Coast Highway and Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

From Monday, March 30 thru Saturday, April 4, drivers should expect delays on Pacific Coast Highway between Pacific Palisades and Malibu due to ongoing Palisades Fire recovery and emergency repair work.

Current speed limits

• Temescal Canyon Rd. → Sunset Blvd: 35 mph

• Sunset Blvd. → Carbon Beach Terrace: Active work zone, 25 mph + possible single-lane closures

Weekday lane closures on PCH

• Possible 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. lane closures in work zones

• Roadway, drainage, electrical and slope repairs underway

Potential closure areas

• Ventura County Line → Carbon Beach Terrace: Work zones and possible nighttime closures (Corral Canyon Bridge repairs)

• Las Flores Canyon Rd. → Sunset Blvd: Fire-damaged roadway, drainage, electrical and slope repairs (closures as needed, weekdays 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

• Carbon Canyon Rd → Las Flores Canyon Rd: SCE trenching operations

NB: 4 a.m. – 3 p.m. weekdays / 4 a.m. – 4 p.m. weekends / 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. daily

SB: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. weekdays / 4 a.m. – 4 p.m. weekends / 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. daily

• South of Big Rock Dr: Catchment wall construction (NB lane closure, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily)

• South of Topanga Canyon Blvd. → Sunset Blvd: Slope repair and culvert cleanup (NB reduced to one lane as needed)

• Coastline Dr → Porto Marina Way: Retaining wall work near Getty Villa (NB lane closure, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily)

Topanga Canyon Boulevard (SR-27)

• Open 5 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily

• Closed midnight – 5 a.m.

• One-lane traffic control with pilot car (postmiles 2.5–2. 8 p.m. – midnight when crews are working

• Additional nighttime one-lane control (PCH → p.m. 1. for Verizon work, weekdays 8 p.m. – midnight

Additional SR-27 work

• Old Topanga Canyon Rd. → south of Happy Trail: SCE trenching, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. weekdays

• Highvale Trail → Happy Trail: Overnight electrical work, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Sun–Thurs

Closures are weather-permitting and subject to change. Expect delays and consider alternate routes. Fines may be doubled in construction zones.

Check traffic conditions: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.