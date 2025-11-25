MALIBU—On Monday, November 24, the city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page that no work will take place from 6 a.m. Wednesday, November 26 thru Sunday, November 30 for the Thanksgiving holiday, except some emergency work on Topanga Canyon.

Work below is for November 24 and November 25:

PCH – TEMESCAL CANYON RD. TO CARBON BEACH TERRACE, MALIBU

• Temescal–Sunset: Reduced speed limit, 35 mph.

• Sunset–Carbon Beach Terrace: Active work zone with possible single-lane closures, 25 mph.

• Unplanned single lane closures on PCH are possible anytime 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

PLANNED CLOSURES

• Ventura County Line–Guernsey Ave: Nighttime closures possible.

• Corral Canyon Bridge: Nighttime work.

• Las Flores–Sunset: Fire-damaged roadway, drainage, electrical, and slope repairs; nighttime lane closures as needed, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

• Big Rock area: Catchment wall construction; Northbound reduced to one lane 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Las Flores–Topanga (SCE trenching):

– NB lane: 4 a.m.–3 p.m.; 9 p.m.–6 a.m.

– SB lane: 9 a.m.–5 p.m.; 9 p.m.–6 a.m.

• South of Topanga: Slope/culvert cleanup; Northbound Lane closed 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Getty Villa area: Northbound Lane closed 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

TOPANGA CANYON BLVD

• Midnight–5 a.m.: Full closure nightly through November 30.

• 5 a.m.–Midnight: One-way traffic control (postmile 2.5–2. for emergency work.

• SCE trenching (postmile 4.3–6.7): One-way traffic 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

• SCE night work near Topanga town center: One-way traffic 9 p.m.–5:30 a.m., through Wednesday morning.