TOPANGA CANYON/MALIBU—On Monday, April 13, the city of Malibu announced on its Facebook page that a planned pile burn is scheduled for Thursday, April 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the northern Topanga Canyon area near Mulholland Highway as part of ongoing wildfire risk reduction efforts.

A final go/no-go decision will be made on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 16 based on weather and air quality conditions. The city will keep the community updated once a decision is confirmed.

What to expect:

• Smoke may be visible in Topanga Canyon and nearby areas

• Health reminder for sensitive individuals – there may be lingering smoke in low lying areas nearby.

• Minor traffic delays or reduced visibility possible near the burn area

The pile burn is a planned, controlled burn conducted by trained fire personnel. Crews will be on-site to monitor and ensure the fire remains contained.

MRCA recognizes the ecological importance of chaparral ecosystems. This project is targeted and limited, focusing on already disturbed material rather than broad-scale vegetation removal. By maintaining root structures and minimizing soil disturbance, pile burning helps reduce erosion risks while allowing natural regeneration.

For more details and updates visit the links below:

Air quality: https://www.airnow.gov/

Smoke safety: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/…/prescribed-fire.htm

Track updates (Watch Duty app): https://app.watchduty.org/

For more info: mrcafireprevention@mrca.ca.gov.