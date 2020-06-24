STUDIO CITY — The pizza chain PizzaRev has been closing the doors of several California locations for good, leaving only nine in the state currently still operating as of June 24.

PizzaRev was founded back in 2012 by Nicholas Eckerman and they currently have several locations in California, Louisiana, New York, South Dakota, Virginia and even Mexico.

While the company has not disclosed any statements regarding their closures of several locations across Southern California, they have stated it has to do with the economic pressures that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused.

The locations that have closed in California so far are in Thousand Oaks, Burbank, Glendale, Studio City, Northridge, Woodland Hills, Van Nuys and Valencia. The closures are marked as permanent.

Several of their loyal customers have commented on their Instagram posts in regards to their sadness of the closed stores in their areas.

One follower said, “I’m such a fan of PizzaRev and so sad mine is closed.” Another follower referenced the local government as to blame:

“@mayorofla @gavinnewsom business closing permanently because of you! Sorry Pizza Rev that you had to shut down almost all of your LA locations,” they stated.

The current nine locations that remain open in California are in Citrus Heights, Corona, Sacramento, San Diego, Turlock, Palmdale, Rowland Heights and two in Bakersfield.