SANTA MONICA—On May 5t, the Santa Monica Police Department announced on Facebook that King Darius Lozada, a 7-year-old child, disappeared in Santa Monica around 6:50 p.m. along with his father, Darius Clay Jackson, who is 55. On May 7, the SMPD issued an update announcing that they had been found.

King Darius Lozada was unharmed, and Darius Clay Jackson is in police custody, as he is a suspect in the disappearance.

Before Lozada disappeared, he was seen traveling north through an alley located near the 1300 block of Berkeley Street and Arizona Avenue. His father was with him at the time.

After King’s disappearance was reported, it was feared that his life might be in danger. Darius Clay Jackson was suffering from mental health issues, per the Santa Monica Police Department.

“[The] Santa Monica Police Department thanks the community, our law enforcement partners, and everyone who shared the information and remained alert,” the Police Department stated.

No additional information has been released by authorities.