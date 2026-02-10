WOODLAND HILLS—On February 10, news of multiple restaurant closures in the area began to circulate. According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH), over two dozen restaurants in the greater Los Angeles County area have been closed.
Approximately 15 of those closures were due to live vermin on the premises, which reportedly likely to be rats or cockroaches. Other businesses had sewage drainage, and another was closed due to lack of cleanliness, or a way to clean the area. That may be lacking a sink or running water.
Granted, not all are in our coverage area. According to the LACDPH inspection reports, the following restaurants have been closed. Please note, the following restaurant closures are only for the month of February. The complete list may be found on the LACDPH website.
It includes the month of January’s restaurant closures, with much of the same.
Baja Fish-5780 Canoga Avenue, Woodland Hills
No Method to Clean and Sanitize Available California Health and Safety Code Section 114095
India’s Tandoori, 5468 Wilshire Blvd, 90036 – No reason Listed for Closure
India Sweet and Treats, 22009 SHERMAN WAY, 91303
Vermin Infestation
Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, 13701 Foothill Boulevard, 91342
Vermin Infestation
Hong Kong VIP Kitchen, 140 W. Valley Boulevard #107, 91776
Vermin Infestation
3rd Base Sports Bar, 1562 N CAHUENGA BLVD, 90028
Vermin Infestation
Hashim’s Grill, 5575 W. Manchester Avenue, 90045
Vermin Infestation
New East Town Hot Pot Inc., 18268 Gale Avenue, 91748
Sewage Discharge – California Health and Safety Code Section 114190
FU YI RETAIL STORE, 127 S. Garfield Avenue (Monterey Park) 91754
Vermin Infestation
TRAXX, 800 n alameda Street, #122, 90012
Vermin Infestation
Jin China Bistro, 123 Astronaut Ellison S Onizuka St Suite #202, 90012
Vermin Infestation
KOREAN BBQ HOUSE,
123 S ONIZUKA ST # 302, 90012-No Reason Listed for closure
PERU CHICHA PERUVIAN RESTAURANT, 14800 S WESTERN AVE 103, Gardena, 90249
Vermin Infestation
Cole’s Restaurant 118 E 6TH ST, 90014
Vermin Infestation
Denny’s 530 Ramirez St., 90012
Vermin Infestation
The Blessing Market, 2520 S COMPTON AVE, 90011
Vermin Infestation
Fairfax Grocery (Sami’s) 511 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036-No Closure Reason Provided
Pizza Supreme LLC, 19070 W. La Puente Road, West Covina, 91792
Vermin Infestation
LIU ROAST FISH, 227 W. Valley Boulevard 128C, San Gabriel 91776
Vermin Infestation
Potato Powder Love Noodle, 227 W VALLEY BLVD 118A, San Gabriel, 91776
Vermin Infestation
Rancho Mart, 5559 Atlantic Boulevard, Maywood, 90270
No Method to Clean and Sanitize Available California Health and Safety Code Section 114095