WOODLAND HILLS—On February 10, news of multiple restaurant closures in the area began to circulate. According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH), over two dozen restaurants in the greater Los Angeles County area have been closed.

Approximately 15 of those closures were due to live vermin on the premises, which reportedly likely to be rats or cockroaches. Other businesses had sewage drainage, and another was closed due to lack of cleanliness, or a way to clean the area. That may be lacking a sink or running water.



Granted, not all are in our coverage area. According to the LACDPH inspection reports, the following restaurants have been closed. Please note, the following restaurant closures are only for the month of February. The complete list may be found on the LACDPH website.

It includes the month of January’s restaurant closures, with much of the same.



Baja Fish-5780 Canoga Avenue, Woodland Hills

No Method to Clean and Sanitize Available California Health and Safety Code Section 114095



India’s Tandoori, 5468 Wilshire Blvd, 90036 – No reason Listed for Closure



India Sweet and Treats, 22009 SHERMAN WAY, 91303

Vermin Infestation



Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, 13701 Foothill Boulevard, 91342

Vermin Infestation



Hong Kong VIP Kitchen, 140 W. Valley Boulevard #107, 91776

Vermin Infestation



3rd Base Sports Bar, 1562 N CAHUENGA BLVD, 90028

Vermin Infestation



Hashim’s Grill, 5575 W. Manchester Avenue, 90045

Vermin Infestation



New East Town Hot Pot Inc., 18268 Gale Avenue, 91748

Sewage Discharge – California Health and Safety Code Section 114190



FU YI RETAIL STORE, 127 S. Garfield Avenue (Monterey Park) 91754

Vermin Infestation



TRAXX, 800 n alameda Street, #122, 90012

Vermin Infestation



Jin China Bistro, 123 Astronaut Ellison S Onizuka St Suite #202, 90012

Vermin Infestation



KOREAN BBQ HOUSE,

123 S ONIZUKA ST # 302, 90012-No Reason Listed for closure

PERU CHICHA PERUVIAN RESTAURANT, 14800 S WESTERN AVE 103, Gardena, 90249

Vermin Infestation



Cole’s Restaurant 118 E 6TH ST, 90014

Vermin Infestation



Denny’s 530 Ramirez St., 90012

Vermin Infestation



The Blessing Market, 2520 S COMPTON AVE, 90011

Vermin Infestation



Fairfax Grocery (Sami’s) 511 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036-No Closure Reason Provided



Pizza Supreme LLC, 19070 W. La Puente Road, West Covina, 91792

Vermin Infestation



LIU ROAST FISH, 227 W. Valley Boulevard 128C, San Gabriel 91776

Vermin Infestation



Potato Powder Love Noodle, 227 W VALLEY BLVD 118A, San Gabriel, 91776

Vermin Infestation



Rancho Mart, 5559 Atlantic Boulevard, Maywood, 90270

No Method to Clean and Sanitize Available California Health and Safety Code Section 114095









