MALIBU—The city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page that it is encouraging the public to participate in Small Business Saturday.

Malibu wants to welcome a wave of new local businesses opening. Shoppers can come check out the new restaurants, boutiques, fitness studios, dance studio, Jiu Jitsu studio, home décor and art shop, surf shop, indoor golf range, sunglasses shop, perfumery, and auto-detailing shop.

“This weekend is the perfect chance to show your love for our local shops and restaurants that keep our community unique, creative, and vibrant. Each business in the community brings fresh energy, creates jobs, and builds the gathering places that make Malibu so special,” the city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page.