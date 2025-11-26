BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department announced on Tuesday, November 25 the promotion of Lieutenant Renato Moreno to the rank of Captain, effective staring Saturday, November 29. In this role, Captain Moreno will lead the Field Services Bureau, overseeing Patrol Operations, Traffic Bureau, Jail Operations, SWAT, and the K9 Unit.

Since May 2025, Captain Moreno has served as Acting Captain of the Field Services Bureau, where he has shown strong leadership, decisiveness, and a strong commitment to officer development and community safety. He has a wealth of knowledge and has held many key roles during his distinguished career, including Patrol Officer, Crime Suppression Officer, School Resource Officer, Field Training Officer, Internal Affairs Supervisor, and recently, Traffic Bureau Commander.

“Captain Moreno is a valuable member of the Beverly Hills Police Department and brings 29 years of dedicated law enforcement experience. We are pleased to have him in this permanent leadership position and look forward to the positive impact he will continue to have on our officers and the Beverly Hills community,” said Chief Mark G. Stainbrook.