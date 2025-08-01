LOS ANGELES—Hope springs eternal as all 32 NFL teams kicked off training camp by holding practices this weekend with club-led fan events including the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers. On Saturday, July 26 NFL fans and families flocked to Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union Loyola Marymount University to watch the Rams. Many fans were eager to see new Wide Receiver Davante Adam’s.

Adams was signed this off season to replace former Rams legend, Cooper Kupp, who is now a division foe as the newest Seattle Seahawk.

Adams feels like he’s “living in luxury.” which is a testament to how comfortable he is compared to his previous stops with the Jets and Raiders.

“For Davante to say that that means the world to me because of the respect and admiration I have for him as a person, as a player,” said Rams Head Coach Sean McVay.

As the Rams conduct their first training camp practice in pads on Monday, they will do so without quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Head coach Sean McVay on Saturday said Stafford, who is dealing with back soreness, will not practice next week. The veteran QB, he was scheduled to do so during the second five-day block of camp, and the team will take it “a week at a time” with him, but the goal remains to have him back for Week 1 against the Texans.

On defense, inside linebacker Nate Landman continues to shine while outside linebackers Jared Verse and Byron Young made some noise. Offensively, competitive situation drills, and deep passing headlined the day.

The two-minute drill was the most exciting moment on this gorgeous early morning practice. Backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo displayed veteran grit responded with an intermediate completion to Puka Nacua, then a deep completion to Davante Adams before spiking the ball to stop the clock for a series of field goal attempts by kicker Josh Karty.

For an encore, one of Garoppolo’s best passes of the day came on a ball he launched down the left sideline to Adams, who made the catch look easy. Adams signed a two year deal this offseason.

The signing of the three-time All-Pro receiver bolsters the Rams’ receiving corps as they move on from Cooper Kupp.

With the Rams being one of the league’s best teams, every week is an arduous battle as they are forced to play a first-place schedule this year, which is why their path to the playoffs is so difficult. Despite the tough 17-game slate, the Rams are viewed as Super Bowl contenders once again.

The Los Angeles Rams are projected to win 9.5 games in the 2025 NFL season. This is based on various betting odds.

Rams open the pre-season schedule at SoFi Stadium against “America’s Team,” the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 9. Kickoff is slated for 4:00 pm.

Whose House? Rams House!