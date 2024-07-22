CALIFORNIA—On Monday, July 22, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page that they have been in close communication with the Los Angeles Superior Court, all our County partners and internally with Department units that might be affected by potential service disruptions following the ransomware attack on the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Due to the temporary closure of the court system, the LASD will not be transporting inmates to court on July 22. This does not affect the release date of an individual who has been sentenced and is scheduled for release tomorrow. All Los Angeles County evictions and move out orders will be suspended tomorrow.

The LASD is working closely with the Superior Court to minimize any impact on public safety efforts and to disseminate updated information, ensuring that the public and families of individuals scheduled to appear in court tomorrow are well-informed about the current situation. Authorities are collaborating with all stakeholders and the courts to safeguard the constitutional rights of our incarcerated population and reduce adverse effects on all members of our community throughout this time.

Court Service Bureau Deputies will be present at County courthouses to assist the public with any questions or concerns. For media information follow @LASDHQ on social media. And follow the Superior Court on ‘X’, @LASuperiorCourt, and Instagram, @LASuperiorCourt, and https://lacounty.gov/court for the latest updates.